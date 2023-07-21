The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.19 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.