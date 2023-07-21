The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Travelers Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.39.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.77.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

