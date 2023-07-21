The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lowered by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. 925,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,150. The stock has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

