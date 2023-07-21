The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,212,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.