The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Lion Electric Trading Down 7.2 %

LEV opened at C$3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$691.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.88.

Lion Electric Company Profile

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$73.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$72.85 million. Lion Electric had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.05%.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

