The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 14.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.