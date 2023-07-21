The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.73 EPS.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $351.83. 863,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

