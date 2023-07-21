The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $350.93 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

