The Goldman Sachs Group Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $74.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.93.

IAC Price Performance

IAC opened at $66.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IAC by 161.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

