The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 16.8% in June

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,104. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.09.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

