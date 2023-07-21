The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $650.12

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 650.12 ($8.50) and traded as low as GBX 631.46 ($8.26). The Edinburgh Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 633 ($8.28), with a volume of 511,051 shares.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 649.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 661.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,406.78%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

