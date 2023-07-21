The Coca-Cola Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of KO opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

