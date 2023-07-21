The Coca-Cola Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 65.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

