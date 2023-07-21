The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Update

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Clorox Price Performance
NYSE:CLX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 904,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 266.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.