The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Update

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.78. The stock had a trading volume of 904,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 266.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.