The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CI traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $294.24. 1,516,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

