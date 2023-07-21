Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NNN REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

