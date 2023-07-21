Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 13,891 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after purchasing an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs Price Performance

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $121.84 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

