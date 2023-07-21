Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.88.

TSLA opened at $262.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $833.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.89. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

