TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.14.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$24.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$23.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.05.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0455718 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.16%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.