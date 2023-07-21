Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $24,660.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $24,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,498.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $24,610.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $23,810.00.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after buying an additional 1,655,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Teladoc Health Company Profile



Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

