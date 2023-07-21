Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.1 %

TNK stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.13. Teekay Tankers has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437,348 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 82.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 668,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 104.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,057 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

