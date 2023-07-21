TD Securities Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PREKF. CIBC cut their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $21.51.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

