TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TD Trading Down 1.4 %

GLG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 183,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,894. TD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get TD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLG. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.