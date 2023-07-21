Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

