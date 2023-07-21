Tangible (TNGBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $271.89 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for approximately $8.35 or 0.00027925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $271.89 million and $6,378.58 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 8.30262845 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,703.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

