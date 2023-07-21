Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 4.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.74. 355,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,245,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at $359,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

