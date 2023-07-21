Synthetix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117.29 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $841.59 million and approximately $117.29 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00010532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,554,026 coins and its circulating supply is 267,305,722 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

