Sweat Economy (SWEAT) One Day Volume Hits $2.01 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $39.17 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,658,263,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,114,383 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

