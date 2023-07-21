Susquehanna Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,938,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

