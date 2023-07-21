Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.35-3.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.2 %

SMCI stock opened at $302.95 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $329.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

