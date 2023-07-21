SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPWR. Bank of America decreased their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

