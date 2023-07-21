Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $86.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.