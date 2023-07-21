Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 5,021 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

