Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.59 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

