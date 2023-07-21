Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.13.

Elevance Health stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

