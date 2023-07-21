Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $728,625,000 after buying an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $454.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.95 and its 200-day moving average is $459.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.