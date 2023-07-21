Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

SCHW stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.