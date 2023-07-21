Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

