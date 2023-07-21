Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 304 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $723.02 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.67 and a 200 day moving average of $757.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

