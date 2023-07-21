Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,868 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 3.2 %

CB stock opened at $199.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.10. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.