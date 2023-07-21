STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $217.50

STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.50 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.76). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 89,797 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £214.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

