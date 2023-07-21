Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Decreased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 4.4% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $380,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.32. The stock had a trading volume of 275,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,426. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

