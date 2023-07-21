Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $296.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $196.37 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

