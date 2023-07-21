Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.31. 316,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.75. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.