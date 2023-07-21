Stratis Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Stratis has a market capitalization of $71.26 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.09 or 0.06335218 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,375,311 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

