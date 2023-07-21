StockNews.com Lowers EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.