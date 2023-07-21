StockNews.com Lowers EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
EnPro Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NPO stock opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.89.
EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 10.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
