StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.80.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
