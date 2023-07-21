StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

