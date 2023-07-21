StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.09.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
