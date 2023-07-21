StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $41.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.