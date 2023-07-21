Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $350.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POOL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.20.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $361.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

