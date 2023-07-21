Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $34.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.88. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $179,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 2,105.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

